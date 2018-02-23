Cricket Buzz: Injured Lynn likely to be fit for IPL

February 23, 2018 12:57 IST

KKR’s Australian opener avoids surgery after another shoulder injury

IMAGE: KKR's Chris Lynn had suffered a shoulder injury during IPL 2017. Photograph: BCCI

Top-order batsman Chris Lynn will not require surgery to stabilise his right shoulder after he dislocated it on Wednesday while diving in the field against New Zealand, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

The 27-year-old has had three surgeries on his left shoulder and appeared to be protecting it when he fell awkwardly during Australia's victory over New Zealand in the final of the trans-Tasman Twenty20 tri-series at Eden Park in Auckland.

He was immediately taken to hospital for preliminary scans. Lynn had further scans when he returned to Australia.

"Chris has undergone scans which confirmed some of the expected signs of a shoulder dislocation including bleeding in the joint along with some cartilage and ligament damage," Cricket Australia Sports Science Sports Medicine Manager Alex Kountouris said in a statement.

"After consultation with a specialist, at this stage we have confirmed that Chris does not need to undergo stabilisation surgery on his shoulder."

Lynn, who has impressed in the shorter formats of the game, was ruled out of the Pakistan Super League but had hoped to be fit for the Indian Premier League competition that runs from April 7 - May 27.

Kountouris said Lynn's participation in the IPL was a possibility.

"He will now undergo extensive rehabilitation to give us a better idea of how his shoulder will cope with return to normal function, with a view to being available to play in the IPL and the short-form series in the UK in June," Kountouris added.

"We will have a better understanding of how possible this will be in a few weeks, once we know how he is responding to the rehabilitation."

Australia's David Warner expects smarter South African bowling attack

Australia batsman David Warner says he expects South Africa's bowlers will be smarter against him than they have been in the past when his touring side play four Tests against the Proteas in March.

The 31-year-old opener was named man of the series when Australia last toured South Africa in 2014, having driven the visitors to a 2-1 victory with 543 runs at 90.50.

He aims to contribute with big scores again but warned it will not be a straightforward task against a world class Proteas bowling attack.

"I've really got to embrace it again and still stay hungry for those runs" Warner, who led Australia's Twenty 20 outfit to a tri-series win on Wednesday, told reporters.

"It's a couple of years on (from when South Africa toured Australia in 2016). They're going to be smarter and work out where to bowl to me from the series that they did at home.

"They're going to challenge me in areas where I've been getting out. I'm prepared for what they bring and I've just got to make sure I'm in the right mental state and I play each ball on its merit."

Warner expects a stirring conTest against South Africa's fearsome pace bowlers Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel.

The trio tormented India's batsmen on fast and bouncy pitches earlier this year to seal a 2-1 home Test series win, with Philander and Rabada claiming 15 wickets each, while Morkel chipped in with 13.

"They've got Vern (Philander) who hits the money every time and if the conditions are in his favour, he's going to be tough work," Warner said.

"You know Morne is going to come into your ribs. It's exciting, just thinking about it now sends shivers down my spine. I just want to get over there and get into it."

South Africa take on Australia at Kingsmead, Durban in first of four Test matches starting March 1.