Cricket Buzz: ICC probes UAE T20 league

Last updated on: January 31, 2018 21:52 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is investigating a private Twenty20 league in the United Arab Emirates, the sport's global governing body has said, after footage of some farcical dismissals went viral on social media.

A match in the Ajman All Stars League, which is not sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), saw several batsmen appear to throw their wickets in bizarre fashion, by running themselves out or getting stumped without trying to return to the crease, even when the wicketkeeper fumbled.

"There is currently an ICC Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) investigation underway in relation to the Ajman All Stars League held recently in Ajman, UAE," ACU general manager Alex Marshall said in a statement.

"The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit works to uphold integrity in cricket and in keeping with that role, we are talking to players and officials and will not make any further comment at this time."

The Ajman Cricket Council (ACC) has suspended all matches at the Ajman Oval.

"... we found the Ajman Oval breaching the code more than once and hence we have suspended their affiliation," ACC secretary general Shaji Ul Mulk told ESPNcricinfo.

"We have a zero tolerance policy towards corruption and are cooperating with the ICC in their ongoing investigation."

After maiden Ranji title, Vidarbha win 1st Cooch Behar Trophy

After winning their maiden Ranji Trophy earlier this season, Vidarbha recorded another first by winning the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Emulating the impressive performance of the senior side, the U-19 team beat Madhya Pradesh on the basis of first innings lead in the final.

Captain and opener Atharva Taide led from the front as he struck 320 (483b, 34x4, 1x6) to power Vidarbha to a massive 614 in reply to Madhya Pradesh's first inning total of 289 all out.

With a mammoth 325-run lead, Vidarbha ensured they did not bat again and reduced the Madhya Pradesh side to 176 for 7 in their second innings.

Vidarbha’s Darshan Nalkande took four wickets in the first innings while PR Rekhade took three in the second innings.

Vidarbha had finished second in the league stage with three wins and as many draws. They beat Karnataka by nine wickets in the quarter-finals before pipping Punjab on first innings lead in the semi-finals.

Tendulkar to sign certificates for blood donors at CAB

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar will sign the certificates for the blood donors at the Cricket Association of Bengal's 90th Foundation Day in Kolkata on February 3.

Dedicated to the memory of Sir Frank Worrell, the blood donation camp is being organised for the 38th year in succession as the donors will be handed over badges and certificates of honour signed by the Indian maestro.

Seven blood banks with the total collection capacity of 1200 units would collect blood from 9am to 6pm, CAB joint-secretary Avishek Dalmiya said on Wednesday.

Former Indian stalwarts Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh and VVS Laxman had signed the certificates in the last three years.

The CAB will also hold an exhibition match between CAB President's XI and Chairman Board of Trustees XI as part of their Foundation Day programme.

Since 1981, the CAB has been observing its foundation day of February 3, organising blood donation camp dedicated to Frank Worrell in remembrance of the incident at the Barbados Test, 1962, when Indian skipper Nari Contractor was hit by a Charlie Griffith bouncer.

Inspired by Worrell, who came forward to donate blood, the Indian and West Indies cricketers gave blood for the seriously injured Indian skipper.

Prithvi Shaw in Mumbai's squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Young batting sensation Prithvi Shaw has been included in the 16-member squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, an inter-state One Day International tournament to be played in Chennai from February 5.

The Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday announced the squad, led by wicket-keeper batsman Aditya Tare.

Apart from Shaw, who is currently leading the India U-19 side in the ICC Cricket World Cup, the squad includes opener Jay Bista, Mumbai's 'go to' man this season Siddhesh Lad, experienced batsmen Surya Kumar Yadav and Akhil Herwadkar.

The bowling attack will be led by Dhawal Kulkarni, who has been named as the vice captain. Medium pacer Akash Parkar, who had a decent last Ranji Trophy season, is also in the squad.

After failing to win the Ranji Trophy and Syed Musthtaq Ali tournament (T20 format), the Mumbai players would be keen to make a mark in the Vijay Hazare trophy, which will be played till February 14 in Chennai.

Mumbai take on Madhya Pradesh in their opening game on February 5, Gujarat on January 6, Tamil Nadu on January 8, Rajasthan on January 9, Goa on January 12 and Andhra on January 14 in Group C.

Squad: Aditya Tare (captain), Dhawal Kulkarni (vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Akhil Herwadkar, Jay Bista, Shivam Dube, Shashank Singh, Eknath Kerkar, Aakash Parkar, Dhrumil Matkar, Royston Dias, Shams Mulani, Shubham Ranjane, Shivam Malhotra and Prithvi Shaw.