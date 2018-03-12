Check out new suggestions to improve Indian domestic cricket!

March 12, 2018 20:37 IST

SG balls may be used for ODIs, T20s; umpiring under scanner

IMAGE: The BCCI Annual Captain and Coaches conclave underway in Mumbai. Photographs: BCCI/Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to replace the official kookaburra ball with SG white for India's limited overs matches at home.

The matter was discussed at length during the Annual Domestic Captain-Coaches' Conclave in Mumbai where another pressing issue was poor standard of umpiring.

In India, the first-class matches as well as the Test matches are played with SG Test brand while kookaburra whites were used for the limited overs matches.

However, the BCCI used SG white for the Mushtaq Ali T20 and Vijay Hazare Trophy this season on experimental basis.

While initially, the feedback wasn't great during Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the players were happy with the quality provided during the Hazare Trophy.

"The matter was discussed with GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim. We could see Indian team using SG white for ODIs and T20s next season. The SG balls have a more pronounced seam and that's one of the factors," one of the senior coaches associated with a state team said.

The other important topic that came up for a lot of deliberation was standard of umpiring during this year's domestic tournaments.

"Most of the captains and coaches have had complaints about umpiring standards. There were a lot of debatable decisions given. In general, the standard of Indian umpires can be gauged by the fact that only Sundaram Ravi is there in the Elite Panel," a BCCI official said.

There were a few in numbers who also requested for use of DRS in domestic matches but it was shot down.

Recently, questions were raised about discrepancy in the standard of questions, set for the BCCI umpires test. It was alleged that applicants from a particular zone were set elementary questions while candidates from another zone got tougher questions.

It was also learnt that TV telecast (named India Cricket) of India's home season will go up to 110 days (including domestic matches) while streaming of matches (digital) will also go up.

About the Ranji Trophy season that has gone by, the teams want to revert to old three group format which gives them more matches at league stage.

Earlier 28 teams would be divided into three groups with one group having 10 teams and 9 each in two other groups.

However this year seven teams were divided into four groups each with each team getting to play six matches.

"Often that one extra match can become crucial while qualifying for the quarter-finals," a state team captain said.