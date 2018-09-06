Check out England's playing XI for Oval Test

September 06, 2018 18:41 IST

All-rounder Moeen Ali will continue to bat at number three, where he was promoted ahead of Joe Root in the fourth Test.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow played as a specialist batsman in England's fourth Test victory at Southampton. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Jonny Bairstow will keep wicket for England in the fifth and final Test against India after recovering from a broken middle finger, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old, who sustained the injury in the Trent Bridge Test last month, played as a specialist batsman in England's fourth Test victory at Southampton, with Jos Buttler standing in as his wicketkeeping replacement.



After taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, England have named an unchanged team for the match at The Oval, which begins on Friday.

"We are very fortunate to be in a position where we have two quality keepers," England captain Joe Root told a news conference.



"More than anything, they both want us to win games of cricket. There have been no issues or problems in that department."



All-rounder Moeen Ali will continue to bat at number three, where he was promoted ahead of Root in the fourth Test.



Alastair Cook, England's all-time leading scorer, will play his final test before he retires from international cricket.



The former captain will bring down the curtain on a 12-year international career by playing his 161st Test and 159th in a row.



England XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.