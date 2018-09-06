rediff.com

Check out England's playing XI for Oval Test

September 06, 2018 18:41 IST

Jonny Bairstow

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow played as a specialist batsman in England's fourth Test victory at Southampton. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Jonny Bairstow will keep wicket for England in the fifth and final Test against India after recovering from a broken middle finger, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Thursday.

 

The 28-year-old, who sustained the injury in the Trent Bridge Test last month, played as a specialist batsman in England's fourth Test victory at Southampton, with Jos Buttler standing in as his wicketkeeping replacement.

After taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, England have named an unchanged team for the match at The Oval, which begins on Friday.

"We are very fortunate to be in a position where we have two quality keepers," England captain Joe Root told a news conference.

"More than anything, they both want us to win games of cricket. There have been no issues or problems in that department."


All-rounder Moeen Ali will continue to bat at number three, where he was promoted ahead of Root in the fourth Test.

Alastair Cook, England's all-time leading scorer, will play his final test before he retires from international cricket.

The former captain will bring down the curtain on a 12-year international career by playing his 161st Test and 159th in a row.

England XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.

© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
