Bumrah fits perfectly in India's Test team, says Kohli

January 28, 2018 09:11 IST

'He probably bowled with the experience of a guy who has played 40-50 games.'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket during the third Test. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah bowled his heart out and did outstandingly well to fit perfectly in the Test team, India skipper Virat Kohli said.



"He fits perfectly into the ideal eleven for us. He is someone that has given us breakthroughs when wanted in the series and he has bowled his heart out," the Indian captain said.

"He really wanted Test cricket badly and has shown what a high-class bowler he is. He probably bowled with the experience of a guy who has played 40-50 games."



"If you see his pitch map, only three balls today were full-length deliveries, everything was length and back of length, and he really made life difficult for the South African batsmen," he further added.



"I am really delighted for him. He is someone who works really hard on his game, and he has certainly come a long way from being limited-overs specialist to doing outstandingly well on this tour. I am really, really happy for him."



Pacer Mohammed Shami picked his career-best haul to bowl India to a 63-run consolation win even as all the four full-time pacers shared 20 wickets in this Test.



In fact, India were able to claim all 60 wickets in the Test series, a feat never before achieved in three-Test series on foreign soil.



Praising the bowlers, Kohli said: "The bowlers were outstanding. I mean to take all the 60 wickets in the series, we haven't done it ever before away from home. And this is the biggest positive that has come out of this series.



"The kind of character that they showed today, it's really praise-worthy and as a captain I feel very happy for them and for the whole team.



"The bowlers had to work really hard today. They didn't get much help from the wicket today. But the character that we showed, it will give us the belief that we can do it again and keep it doing it."