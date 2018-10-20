Only BCCI General Body can decide on WADA compliance, says acting president

October 20, 2018 12:14 IST

IMAGE: The BCCI has always been wary about being a signatory to the WADA code. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is unlikely to come under the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) ambit anytime soon despite the constant push from the International Cricket Council, said the Indian board's acting president, C K Khanna.

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, who attended the ICC Board meeting in Singapore, had expressed his opinion, which is contrary to board's current stand.

Choudhary reportedly said that the BCCI needs to be WADA compliant even though it is vehemently opposed by the country’s top cricketers as they have serious reservations over the ''whereabouts clause''.

"The acting secretary had aired his view but that is not the view of the general body of BCCI. I don't think any decision can be taken with regards to policy unless new general body is formed," Khanna told PTI on Saturday.

"I believe even the CoA has decided to leave the matter to the general body. This is a serious issue and the cricketers are the biggest stakeholders in it. You can't alienate them and take a decision in isolation," Khanna said.

The BCCI has always been wary about being a signatory to the WADA code as it would effectively bring them under the National Sports Federations (NSFs) umbrella. The BCCI also doesn't take government grants.

For the ICC, getting the BCCI to sign the WADA code is important as the world body is pushing for the sport's inclusion in the Olympics.