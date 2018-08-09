rediff.com

SC order fall-out: BCCI acting secretary, treasurer set for cooling off period

SC order fall-out: BCCI acting secretary, treasurer set for cooling off period

August 09, 2018 19:33 IST

A relaxation in the mandatory ‘cooling off’ norm by the Supreme Court may be seen as a relief for the BCCI but not for its incumbent acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry.

BCCI's acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary. Photograph: BCCI

Both Amitabh and Aniruddh have served a combined tenure of more than six years in their respective state associations and the BCCI, making them liable for a cooling off period of three years as per today's SC order.

"... In our view it would be appropriate to direct that a cooling off period of three years after an individual holds two successive terms in office either in the BCCI, or in any state association, or a combination of the two," the apex court order read.

"The cooling off period would also apply in a situation where an individual holds a post for one term in a state association followed by a post in the BCCI successively or vice versa," it added.

While Amitabh was the president of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) for more than a decade before becoming a BCCI office bearer, Aniruddh served as Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) secretary for six years before taking up the treasurer's position in the board.

The SC order implied that former president Anurag Thakur will also need to go for 'cooling off' in case he gets relief from the apex court in near future and is able to come back into the BCCI fold.

Thakur has also had consecutive terms as joint secretary, followed by secretary and then president -- the post from which he was removed by the Supreme Court. He was also the top boss of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association for more than three years.

Both the acting secretary and treasurer refused to comment on the court order.

There is no information on what their next course of action will be.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Amitabh Choudhary, BCCI, Supreme Court, Aniruddh Chaudhry, Jharkhand State Cricket Association
 

