Australia's Short goes big with record double century

September 28, 2018 09:12 IST

IMAGE: Australia's D'Arcy Short. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Western Australia opener D’Arcy Short clobbered 23 sixes in a blistering 257 against Queensland to register the highest score by an Australian in one-day cricket on Friday.

The 28-year-old left-hander raced to his second List A hundred in just 83 balls before moving up a gear, needing just 45 more deliveries to go from 100 to 200 at the Hurstville Oval.

By the time Matthew Kuhnemann had him stumped in the 46th over to end the 148-ball blitz, Short had notched up the third-highest score in men’s one-day cricket.

Alistair Brown’s 268 for Surrey in a 2002 match against Glamorgan remains the highest List A score, while Indian Rohit Sharma’s 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 remains the benchmark in one-day internationals.

Short’s 23 sixes, with his team tweeting that one of them shattered a window, is also a record in one-day cricket.