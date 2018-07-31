Aus cricketer Moises Henriques reveals of battle with mental illness

July 31, 2018 16:55 IST

IMAGE: Moises Henriques. Photograph: BCCI

Australian cricketer Moises Henriques has come out and revealed about his struggles with mental illness.

The all-rounder took to Twitter to tell his followers how he was lucky to have the support of his family, friends and employers during his recovery.

IMAGE: The post put up by Moises Henriques on his Twitter handle. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Moises Henriques/Twitter

Showing his empathetic side, Henriques also made a request urging people to raise and awareness and funds for homelessness – one of the big triggers for mental illness in Australia.

Henriques is not the first cricketer to reveal of his struggles with mental illness.

Former England cricketers Marcus Trescothick and Jonathan Trott have publicly said they faced mental health issues that ended their cricketing careers.