rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin suffers minor injury ahead of first Test against England

Ashwin suffers minor injury ahead of first Test against England

July 27, 2018 00:01 IST

R Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI

India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, on Thursday, suffered a minor hand injury and as a precautionary measure did not not take field on the second day of the ongoing three-day practice game against Essex.

 

Ashwin was hit on the right hand during a net session this morning. To avoid any further damage, Ashwin decided not to bowl, bat or field Thursday.

The Indian team management said that the physio has taken a look and deduced that it was only a minor injury.

Ashwin later bowled in the nets during the lunch break.

India were all out for 395 in 100.2 overs with Dinesh Karthik top-scoring for the visitors with his 82-run knock.

The first Test begins in Birmingham on August 1 and spinners are likely to play a key role, considering the hot conditions, suitable for Indian bowlers.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, IMAGE, BCCI, India
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use