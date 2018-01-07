Alastair Cook joins 12,000-run club in Tests

January 07, 2018 11:06 IST

Cook becomes sixth batsman to score 12,000 Test runs

IMAGE: Alastair Cook of England acknowledges the crowd after scoring 12,000 Test runs. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

England's Alastair Cook became the sixth batsman to score 12,000 Test runs with a single off his pads after lunch on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes Test against Australia on Sunday.

The 33-year-old, who scored 244 not out in the fourth Test in Melbourne last week, received an ovation from the crowd after passing the milestone in the third over of England's second innings at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Cook, playing his 152nd Test match, joined Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid and Kumar Sangakkara in accumulating 12,000 runs or more over his career.