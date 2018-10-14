Afghanistan's Hazratullah smashes six sixes in an over!

October 14, 2018 23:52 IST

IMAGE: Hazratullah Zazai hits out during the Afghanistan Premier League T20 match in Sharjah. Photograph: Afghanistan Premier League T20/Twitter

Afghanistan batsman Hazratullah Zazai achieved one of the rare feats in the game of cricket when he smashed six sixes in an over during an Afghanistan Premier League (APL) T20 match in Sharjah on Sunday.

Playing for Kabul Zwanan, the 20-year-old produced a whirlwind 12-ball half-century against the Balkh Legends.



Left-arm spinner Abdullah Mazari was the bowler who bore the brunt of Hazratullah's fury. Abdullah went on to concede 37 runs in the over, thanks to a wide.



Only Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh have managed the feat in the history of the game.



Hazratullah is the second man after Yuvraj to do it in a Twenty20 match.



Yuvraj had hit six sixes off a Stuart Broad over during the World T20 in 2007. The left-hander blasted his way to a 12-ball half-century, a feat matched only by Hazratullah, and West Indian superstar Chris Gayle.



However, Hazratullah's feat came in a losing cause as Kabul Zwanan lost to Balkh Legends by 21 runs, chasing a stiff 245-run target.



Gayle had hammered 80 off 48 balls for Balkh Legends and his innings included as many as 10 sixes. His team scored 244 for six in 20 overs while Zwanan managed 223 for seven.