3 things that cost Mumbai Indians the match

April 13, 2018 10:38 IST

Decision making errors cost us match against SRH, says Bond

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians could have done better, says bowling coach Shane Bond . Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond feels his team could have played a bit smarter and posted a bigger score but in the end some errors in their decision making cost them the last-ball Indian Premier League thriller against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"I thought today we made some decision making errors. There were chances today, we could have played little bit smarter, just kicked on and probably got a score of 160, 170, which would have been really tough against our bowling attack," Bond said.

Put into bat, Mumbai Indians posted 147 for eight and then had reduced Sunrisers to 137 for nine in 19 overs but the last wicket pair of Deepak Hooda and No 11 Billy Stanlake took them home.

Asked about Hardik Pandya, who had twisted his ankle, Bond said: "We did not want to risk him for this game. Hopefully, he will be fit for the next game."

Pandya, was carried off the field after twisting his ankle during the opening encounter of the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Reflecting on Mumbai's performance, Bond said his team could have done better, though it came close to winning the IPL T20 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

"I thought we had a pretty good chance to win. We just needed the one wicket. We fought really well to get ourselves into the position," said the former New Zealand pacer.

MI had come excruciatingly close to tasting victory before SRH won the match by one wicket in the last ball while chasing 148 runs.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Rashid Khan said his team did well to restrict Mumbai under the 150 mark.

Asked about last night's match going down to the wire with the victory coming off the last ball, Rashid said such things happen in T20 cricket and it was a learning experience for his team.

"That happens, T20 is like this. Sometimes, you will do well but suddenly everything can change. It was a good experience for us. Learnt lots of things, especially for the batsmen that until the match is not finished, everyone should take the responsibility and play till the end," he said.

Asked if the team could have done better in the batting department, the Afghan national said the team will learn from its mistakes.

"We should have finished as we did in the last match (against Rajasthan Royals). Every day is not like yesterday's performance," he said.

Khan was all praise for the MI leg spinner Mayank Markande, who bowled a superb spell for a four-wicket haul in last night's match and has been in brilliant form.

"I watched him in the first game. He bowled really well. Today, the way he bowled is amazing. I am really impressed by him. Leg spinners are all about once they get their line and length right, that's what he did, you can bowl against any batsman in any condition,” Khan said.