2 IPL play-off matches shifted to Kolkata from Pune

May 04, 2018 18:53 IST

IMAGE: The historic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. Photograph: BCCI

The historic Eden Gardens will host two play-off matches that were originally scheduled to be held in Pune, Indian Premier League governing council confirmed on Friday.



"The Governing Council has confirmed that Kolkata will host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 on May 23 and 25 respectively," IPL GC chairman Rajeev Shukla said.

As per the original schedule, Pune was scheduled to host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 but the venue became Chennai Super Kings' adopted home for six matches owing to security concerns for the Cauvery protests in Tamil Nadu.



The 67,000 capacity Eden Gardens emerged as the frontrunner and was adequately compensated by the IPL GC.



"We are happy to host the play-off matches and are looking forward to it," Cricket Association of Bengal joint-secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.



"It was a unanimous decision to shift play-offs to Eden Gardens since Pune got six matches," BCCI Acting President C K Khanna said.



Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host the Qualifier 1 and the Final on May 22 and 27 respectively.