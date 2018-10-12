SpiceJet, 1st Indian airline to offer free on-board wi-fi

October 12, 2018 22:38 IST

SpiceJet will look at flying to new international destinations as well as provide free wi-fi onboard its more fuel-efficient Boeing 737-8 MAX planes, according to the airline.

The no-frills airline, which has inducted its first 189-seater B 737-8 MAX aircraft, Friday said the plane can fly non-stop to Singapore, Doha (Qatar), Kuwait, Abu Dhabi (UAE), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Tehran (Iran), Salalah (Oman) and Kunming (China), among other destinations, from various Indian airports.

"With a one-stop, the aircraft can easily fly up to Finland, Norway, Morocco, London and Amsterdam," the airline said.

SpiceJet, which has made a turnaround after being on the verge of collapse in 2014, placed an order for up to 205 B737 MAX 8 planes last year and has inducted the first one into its fleet.

The aircraft is equipped with Satcom that would enable the airline to provide internet on board services once the requisite approvals are in place.

SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said the airline plans to give complimentary internet onboard the MAX flights and the details are being worked out.

B 737 MAX planes burn up to 14 per cent less fuel than older 737 planes.

"Lower cost and lesser days out of service results in up to $4 million savings," the airline said in a statement.

SpiceJet plans to use the 737 MAX to expand and standardise its fleet while focusing on increasing their international and regional presence.

"Delhi-Hong Kong, which would be SpiceJet's eighth international destination, will be exclusively serviced by the 737 MAX," it said.

Singh said the new planes would enable it to open new routes as well as reduce fuel and engineering costs, and emissions.

"The 737 MAX will dramatically reduce noise pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Passengers will benefit from a large number of premium seats and, for the first time in India, broadband internet on board," he said.

The aircraft can fly up to around 19 per cent more than 737-800.

SpiceJet's first B 737-8 MAX plane has been named 'King Chilli'.

Currently, SpiceJet has a fleet of 37 Boeing 737 MAX and NG jets and 23 Bombardier Q-400s.

On an average, the airline daily operates 416 flights to 57 destinations, including 8 international ones.

Photograph: SpiceJet via Twitter