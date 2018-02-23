rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Business » Priyanka terminates contract with Nirav Modi's brand

Priyanka terminates contract with Nirav Modi's brand

February 23, 2018 16:21 IST

Priyanka Chopra, who featured in one of the advertisement campaigns for Nirav Modi, has terminated her contract with the brand in light of allegations of fraud against billionaire jewellery designer, the actor's spokesperson said on Friday.

 

Earlier this month, the state-owned Punjab National Bank said it had detected a Rs 11,400 crore fraud where Nirav Modi allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from a branch in Mumbai to secure overseas credit from other Indian lenders.

The actor had appeared in the a TV commercial for the brand along with Sidharth Malhotra.

'In light of recent allegations, Priyanka Chopra has chosen to terminate her contract with the Nirav Modi brand,' Priyanka's spokesperson said in a statement.

Sidharth had earlier told PTI that since his contract with the brand was already over, he will not seek any legal action.

Actor Bipasha Basu, who featured in Gitanjali Gems advertisement, has claimed that the brand, owned by Modi's uncle Mehul Choksi, continued to use her pictures even after her contract expired.

Her spokesperson, however, has clarified that she was not seeking any legal action against the company.

 

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Nirav Modi, Priyanka Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, PTI, Punjab National Bank
 

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use