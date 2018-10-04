Petrol, diesel prices cut by Rs 2.50 after excise reduction

Last updated on: October 04, 2018 18:05 IST

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the excise duty cut would have an impact of Rs 10,500 crore on central government's tax revenues.

The government on Thursday announced a Rs 2.50 a litre cut in petrol and diesel prices, factoring in excise duty reduction of Rs 1.50 per litre and asking oil companies to absorb another Re 1.

He also asked state governments to follow suit by cutting a sales tax or VAT by a similar amount.

The reduction followed petrol and diesel prices touching new highs.

In Delhi, where the fuel prices are the lowest among all metros and most state capital, petrol is sold at Rs 84 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.45.

Jaitley said the move followed Brent crude oil touching four-year high of $86 a barrel on Wednesday and interest rates in US reaching seven-year high.

Inflation in India, however, is still moderate at less than 4 per cent and higher direct tax collections give comfort with regard to fiscal deficit, he said adding domestic macroeconomic indicators are strong and stable, except for current account deficit (CAD).

Petrol in Maharashtra to be cheaper

The Maharashtra government also cut the price of petrol by Rs 2.50 per litre, which will give consumers in the state relief to the tune of Rs 5 a litre.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis soon after the central government announced cut in the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Fadnavis said the reduction in fuel prices will give a huge relief to citizens.

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Finance Deepak Kesarkar said historically, Maharashtra has always been reducing prices of fuel in accordance with the Centre.

"The government has always remained positive on the issue of reducing fuel prices. We are happy to reduce prices of fuel as much as announced by the Centre," Kesarkar said.

