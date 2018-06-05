From Memoji to group FaceTime, what's new with Apple devices

June 05, 2018 13:14 IST

The highlight of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2018 was the power-packed iOS 12 mobile software, which comes with customised animations, a tool to monitor addiction, group FaceTime and enhanced augmented reality.

IMAGE: Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference WWDC in San Jose, California, US, on June 4, 2018. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2018 saw a host of technological advancements taking centrestage.

Presided over by CEO Tim Cook, the San Jose event saw the rollout of a number of new tech-based features for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

However, the highlight of the event was the power-packed iOS 12 mobile software, which comes with customised animations, a tool to monitor addiction, group FaceTime and enhanced augmented reality.

Here are some key takeaways from the event:

Screen Time

A new feature has been introduced which will allow a user to monitor how much time is spent on the device, with an option to monitor the usage time for each app individually. Apple has also enabled an option whereby users can set a time limit on each app.

Group FaceTime

iOS 12 brings users an option to make group video calls on the video chat app. As announced at the event, iOS 12 will soon allow group FaceTime sessions that can include up to 32 participants, to be rolled out on macOS as well.

Customised emoji (Memoji)

In a bid to make interactions more engaging, Apple is introducing the concept of 'Memoji' on iOS 12, wherein a user can create an animated emoji with features exactly like theirs, such as a similar skin tone, hair colour and so on.

Enhanced voice assistant

Apple is enabling greater integration of third-party apps with its highly-acclaimed voice assistant, Siri. Developers can soon build shortcuts to allow Siri to carry out actions promptly on iOS 12.

Measure App

iOS 12 will feature a new app called Measure, which will allow users to accurately measure objects or walls around them. To do so, a user may place the desired object to be measured in the camera frame, tap and drag out a line for measurements.

Voice Memos on iPad

Apple revealed that its Voice Memos app has been revamped to be introduced on iPad along with the release of iOS 12. The company also announced that all recordings can be accessed across devices with the help of iCloud syncing.

Apart from these, Apple also announced that it will be rebranding its ebook app from iBooks to Apple Books, with a new design that focuses on discoverability.

"A new Book Store tab makes it easy to explore new titles and browse the top charts, curated collections, and special offers," The Verge reported quoting Apple.